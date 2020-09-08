Congressman Kweisi Mfume Slams Trump For 'Baltimore Bashing'

Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Baltimore is slamming the President of the United States for once again trashing his city.

After Donald Trump called Charm City the "WORST IN NATION" in a series of tweets endorsing Kim Klacik, Mfume's opponent in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives, Mfume fired back with a statement that took on both POTUS and Klacik.

“Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime. It will only get worse UNLESS YOU ELECT KIMBERLY KLACIK TO CONGRESS. She brings with her the power & ECONOMIC STRENGTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

He also added, "Baltimore is last in everything, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE!"