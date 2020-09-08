Congressman Kweisi Mfume Slams Trump For 'Baltimore Bashing'

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Baltimore is slamming the President of the United States for once again trashing his city.
After Donald Trump called Charm City the "WORST IN NATION" in a series of tweets endorsing Kim Klacik, Mfume's opponent in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives, Mfume fired back with a statement that took on both POTUS and Klacik.
“Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime. It will only get worse UNLESS YOU ELECT KIMBERLY KLACIK TO CONGRESS. She brings with her the power & ECONOMIC STRENGTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.
He also added, "Baltimore is last in everything, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE!"
Mfume, who represented Maryland's 7th district from 1987 until 1996, and was elected again in 2020 to fill the vacant seat after the death of Elijah Cummings, responded with a fiery statement against both Trump and Klacik:
“Donald Trump and my opponent are two of a kind. They love each other, but more importantly they deserve each other. Mr. Trump will soon find out that he can’t tell the people of Baltimore City, Baltimore County or Howard County how to vote, or who to vote for. Instead of Baltimore bashing how about showing a little leadership in the middle of a pandemic Mr. President… Now tweet that!” he wrote, according to CBS Baltimore.
Mfume and Klacik will face off at the ballot box for Cummings' seat on November 3.
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images & by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images.
