Daniel Prude’s Family Joins Hundreds Of Protesters To Celebrate His Life

On Thursday (September 10), Daniel Prude’s relatives from Chicago and Florida took part in an event to celebrate his life on the Rochester, New York street where he died.

The relatives were joined by hundreds of protesters on Jefferson Avenue along with soul singer Danielle Ponder and a full band.

The crowd reportedly welcomed Daniel Prude's father, Joe Cole, who wept as his son Joe Jr. embraced him.

Ponder, who sang at the event, called it “an opportunity for a breather,” according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

RELATED: Daniel Prude Death: Rochester Mayor Promises Police Reforms Amid Protests

Demonstrators danced, but also demanded justice for Prude during the ninth night of consecutive protests following the release of body camera footage of Prude’s arrest on September 3.

On March 23, Daniel Prude, 41, reportedly died after police officers placed a hood over his head while taking him into custody, causing him to suffocate. Seven days prior, he had been visiting from Chicago when he ran out of the home of his brother, Joe, while having a mental episode.

He had reportedly been running through the streets when police picked him up. He was placed in a spit hood and restrained by an officer who put his knee on Prude’s back. He was removed from life support and died March 30.

A medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide from “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.