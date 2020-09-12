[Graphic Video] Georgia Deputy Under Investigation For Brutally Assaulting Black Lyft Passenger

Written by Paul Meara

The Clayton County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office has reportedly launched an internal investigation Friday night (September 11) after shocking video circulated on social media of the violent arrest of a Black man. According to TMZ, the man, his cousin and a third person were passengers in a Lyft that was pulled over in Clayton County for having a tail light that was out. They say Sheriff’s deputies asked for the driver’s license but he didn’t have one. Cops then reportedly asked the other passengers in the car for their licenses to which they asked why they needed to produce them when they weren’t driving or doing anything wrong. A confrontation soon begins afterward. In the viral videos, multiple deputies, who have not been named by the sheriff’s office, can be seen pinning the man down, and one appeared to have him in a hold around his neck.

A wider shot video of the arrest shows the second deputy punching the man in the midsection multiple times and then in the head, drawing blood. Subsequently, the deputy pinning the man down appears to say, “He’s biting my hand,” and a woman recording the closer-shot video says, “Don’t bite him, don’t bite him.” RELATED: Georgia Police Taser Woman On Her Family’s Property