Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist Says Trump’s Lies Over COVID-19 Response Has ‘Killed People’

Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor says Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic “has killed people” during a live virtual event on Saturday (September 12).

While speaking at “Fighting for Justice in Michigan,” Garlin Gilchrist II condemned the president’s handling of COVID-19 in America and says he’s directly involved in the results of his inaction.

“Donald Trump is a liar who has killed people, straight up,” Gilchrist said, noting he has lost 23 people in his life to the coronavirus this year.

According to ClickonDetroit, the Michigan-focused virtual event was largely focused on convincing voters from the more progressive wing of the Democratic party to turn out and vote in the General election in November, which is officially 50 days away as of Monday.

RELATED: Barack Obama On Trump's Coronavirus Response: ‘An Absolute Chaotic Disaster’

“We cannot afford another four years of this man at the helm," Gilchrist said of President Trump. “There are literally millions of lives at stake.”

Other speakers at the event included Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Sen. Bernie Sanders. They spoke about the pandemic, as well as climate change, policing reform, the minimum wage and other economic and social issues.

In Michigan, Joe Biden currently holds a 5 point lead against Donald Trump, according to a recent WDIV/Detroit News poll.