Missing Alabama College Student Found Dead

A missing student, who attended Alabama State University, has unfortunately been found dead. According to AL.com, Montgomery and ASU police responded Monday (September 14) after receiving a report of a possible body found and it was eventually identified as Adam Dowdell Jr., according to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman.

Dowdell was in his second year at ASU.

Toya Cohill, Dowdell’s mother, said she last spoke with her son on Monday, while his siblings last spoke with him on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, Cohill said she received messages from Dowdell’s friends after he had not returned to his dorm room.

Cohill said she had learned that on Tuesday night, her son left with another student to get cash from a bank. The circumstances of Dowdell’s death remain under investigation, according to Coleman. No arrests have been made at this time.