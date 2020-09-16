Barack Obama Uses Dad Jokes, The Renegade Challenge And Even His 'Finsta' To Encourage Young People To Vote

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Barack Obama knows everything is on the line with the upcoming election, and he's stopping at nothing to convince young folks to vote.
RELATED: OPINION: Barack Obama Takes A Respectful Yet Raw Approach In Criticizing Trump In DNC Speech
The former POTUS created a hilarious and informative new video with ATTN, in which he walks through all the steps to casting your ballot, either in person or at home. He also makes some of his infamous Dad Jokes, reveals he has a "finsta" and even boasts his take on the #RenegadeChallenge.
Watch the clip, below:
Over the last few months, I've learned a thing or two from the young people in our country. I figured I would return the favor by sharing with you how to make a plan to vote in this upcoming election.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 16, 2020
Get registered and vote early: https://t.co/Q5BUeMaOB5
Video: @attn pic.twitter.com/CNqjS7Dmxo
Photo: DNCC via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS