Barack Obama Uses Dad Jokes, The Renegade Challenge And Even His 'Finsta' To Encourage Young People To Vote

Barack Obama knows everything is on the line with the upcoming election, and he's stopping at nothing to convince young folks to vote.

The former POTUS created a hilarious and informative new video with ATTN, in which he walks through all the steps to casting your ballot, either in person or at home. He also makes some of his infamous Dad Jokes, reveals he has a "finsta" and even boasts his take on the #RenegadeChallenge.

Watch the clip, below: