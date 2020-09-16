Barack Obama Uses Dad Jokes, The Renegade Challenge And Even His 'Finsta' To Encourage Young People To Vote

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 19: In this screenshot from the DNCCâ s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the virtual convention on August 19, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

The former POTUS' latest video will crack you up.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Barack Obama knows everything is on the line with the upcoming election, and he's stopping at nothing to convince young folks to vote.

The former POTUS created a hilarious and informative new video with ATTN, in which he walks through all the steps to casting your ballot, either in person or at home. He also makes some of his infamous Dad Jokes, reveals he has a "finsta" and even boasts his take on the #RenegadeChallenge.

Watch the clip, below:

Photo: DNCC via Getty Images

