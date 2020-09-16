Inglewood Flips Future’s Hit Song To Send COVID-19 Message

"Mask on / We keep that mask on / When in public, yo we keep that mask on," the lyrics say. "2020, the year that we advance / But the coronavirus threw a wrench up in them plans / Had to adjust, and make it interesting / Gimme six feet, that's social distancing."

Hip-hop superstar Future’s 2017 hit track “Mask Off” talks about the rapper’s journey to success, but a Southern California city is flipping it to send a message about preventing the spread of coronavirus. Inglewood, Calif., released “Mask On,” an 86-second PSA encouraging people to wear face coverings in order to prevent transmission of COVID-19, PEOPLE reports.

The tune gives shout outs to the L.A. Chargers and L.A. Rams, who play in Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, as well as several local businesses.



The video comes as stark numbers continue for the Los Angeles area regarding the coronavirus pandemic. According to L.A. County health figures, as of Tuesday (Sept. 15), there have been 241,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,918 deaths. Inglewood itself has reported at least 2,765 coronavirus cases and 89 deaths.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, more than 6.6 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with coronavirus with 195,000 deaths.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.