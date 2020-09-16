Samuel L. Jackson Swears To Give A Major Gift To People Who Prove They Will Vote

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Samuel L. Jackson attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The actor is using his most marketable skill to save democracy.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Samuel L. Jackson is infamous for his use of curse words in films and popular culture. Now, you can hear him proclaim some of the spiciest expressions in numerous languages if you complete one simple task.

As a part of the Good to Vote campaign, a nonpartisan initiative with HeadCount that calls on public figures and celebrities to encourage fans to vote in November, Jackson will pledge to teach voters how to swear in 15 different languages. All you have to do is prove your intent head to the polls.

Entertainers participating in the Good to Vote campaign offer fans access to something unique, oftentimes never-before-seen content, after their followers hit a specific number of registrations.

Taking to his Twitter on Monday (September 14), Samuel L said if 2,500 fans prove that they'll be voting this year, either registering, checking their registration or mapping out a voting plan, he'll teach them how to be internationally fluent in cussing.

This isn’t the first time Samuel L. Jackson has used his time to encourage people to vote. Back in 2012, the actor filmed a video during which he encouraged voters to “Wake the f**k up,” and turn out for Barack Obama, who was then seeking a second term in the White House.

Jackson also urged people to vote in a highly-contested congressional race in Georgia in 2017. The race was to fill a seat vacated by Rep. Tom Price, who was appointed United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. Jackson backed 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

