Samuel L. Jackson Swears To Give A Major Gift To People Who Prove They Will Vote

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Samuel L. Jackson is infamous for his use of curse words in films and popular culture. Now, you can hear him proclaim some of the spiciest expressions in numerous languages if you complete one simple task.
As a part of the Good to Vote campaign, a nonpartisan initiative with HeadCount that calls on public figures and celebrities to encourage fans to vote in November, Jackson will pledge to teach voters how to swear in 15 different languages. All you have to do is prove your intent head to the polls.
Entertainers participating in the Good to Vote campaign offer fans access to something unique, oftentimes never-before-seen content, after their followers hit a specific number of registrations.
RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson Has A Message For ‘Covidiots’ Who Won’t Stay Home
Taking to his Twitter on Monday (September 14), Samuel L said if 2,500 fans prove that they'll be voting this year, either registering, checking their registration or mapping out a voting plan, he'll teach them how to be internationally fluent in cussing.
Listen up - If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020
This isn’t the first time Samuel L. Jackson has used his time to encourage people to vote. Back in 2012, the actor filmed a video during which he encouraged voters to “Wake the f**k up,” and turn out for Barack Obama, who was then seeking a second term in the White House.
Jackson also urged people to vote in a highly-contested congressional race in Georgia in 2017. The race was to fill a seat vacated by Rep. Tom Price, who was appointed United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. Jackson backed 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS