Samuel L. Jackson Swears To Give A Major Gift To People Who Prove They Will Vote

Samuel L. Jackson is infamous for his use of curse words in films and popular culture. Now, you can hear him proclaim some of the spiciest expressions in numerous languages if you complete one simple task.

As a part of the Good to Vote campaign, a nonpartisan initiative with HeadCount that calls on public figures and celebrities to encourage fans to vote in November, Jackson will pledge to teach voters how to swear in 15 different languages. All you have to do is prove your intent head to the polls.

Entertainers participating in the Good to Vote campaign offer fans access to something unique, oftentimes never-before-seen content, after their followers hit a specific number of registrations.

Taking to his Twitter on Monday (September 14), Samuel L said if 2,500 fans prove that they'll be voting this year, either registering, checking their registration or mapping out a voting plan, he'll teach them how to be internationally fluent in cussing.