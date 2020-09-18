Soul Legend Frankie Beverly Backs Biden-Harris In 2020 Presidential Election

R&B singer Frankie Beverly of the legendary soul music band, MAZE -- probably most famous for their Black wedding and family reunion classic “Before I Let Go,” has tipped his famous white cap in a nod endorsing Democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



Expressing his view for National Black Voter Day, Beverly said that it’s time to bring the country back together.

“Joe Biden is a man of integrity, commitment and responsibility. Right now, we don’t have that in the White House. It’s time to get it back,” said Beverly in a statement released Friday (Sept. 18). “We need leaders with moral fiber, that’s Biden and Harris! The foundation of anything is trust. Trust is a must. I trust Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!”



He noted that the two of them were both born in Pennsylvania, Beverly in Philadelphia and Biden in Scranton. “How can you not trust him?”



Beverly isn’t the only Black celeb throwing his support behind the Biden-Harris ticket. Several others, including Vivica A. Fox, Food Network star Ayesha Curry and her husband Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross, and hip-hop superstar Cardi B are part of a long list backing the two Democrats.



The “We Are One” singer says that Biden is competing for the presidency at a critical time of division in America and he believes that he will be able to fill the gap.



“In Joe Biden, we have a leader that gives us hope because he understands that together we are one,” said Beverly. “We cannot have equality if we don’t stand up for the rights of every culture, every ethnicity, and everything in this country. It takes courage and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the ones to lead us out of the crucial state this country is in.”