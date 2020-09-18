Stir Up Some Good Trouble On National Black Voter Day

Plato once famously said ‘One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.’

True...but let’s see if I can update it.

You don’t mess with politics? That’s a shame because politics sure is messing with you.

Of course, it isn’t a coincidence that I say this in the midst of a pandemic unlike anything we’ve known in our history, a pandemic that is disproportionately infecting and killing Black folks.

It’s no coincidence that I say this while we face the worst economic disaster since the Great Depression thrusting Black and brown families even further into poverty. It’s no coincidence that I say this as protesters fill the streets raising their voices and facing brutality to bring down a criminal injustice system that puts one in every three Black men behind bars if it doesn’t kill you outright.

And it’s no coincidence that I say this as we drive toward the most important election of our generation where a liar and bigot who has repeatedly used his position to incite further division and violence isn’t just on the ballot. He’s the incumbent.

