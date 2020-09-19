Rochester Shooting: 2 Dead, 14 Injured In Backyard Party

Two people are reportedly dead and at least 14 more injured after a mass shooting at a backyard party in Rochester, New York just after midnight on Friday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the shooting took place on Pennsylvania Avenue at around 12:25 a.m. local time on Saturday, September 19. Dozens of rounds were fired, authorities say.

“[This is] truly a tragedy of epic proportions," Rochester interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said during a press conference early Saturday morning (September 19). "Sixteen victims is unheard of."

A female between the age of 18 and 22 and a male of the same age range were among the reported fatalities. The 14 surviving victims were taken to two different local hospitals. None of the other victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Simmons.

A suspect has not yet been identified publicly. The names of any of the victims have also not been released.

RELATED: Daniel Prude Death: Rochester Mayor Promises Police Reforms Amid Protests

Simmons says his department is currently interviewing witnesses to get more information about the shooting and a possible motive.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has since issued a statement over the tragic shooting.

"This tragic act of violence has impacted many people's lives and families," she said in a statement provided to 13WHAM. "I'm begging everyone to remain calm and exercise deep restraint as RPD investigates what happened here and seeks those responsible."

The shooting comes in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death. Days of protest followed the early September release of video of his arrest and passing at the hands of Rochester police. The 41-year-old died after police officers placed a hood over his head while taking him into custody, causing him to suffocate on March 23, records released by activists and his family say. Seven days prior, he had been visiting from Chicago when he ran out of the home of his brother, Joe while having a mental episode.