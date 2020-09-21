Trump Supporter Kim Klacik Releases New Campaign Ad About Trash In Baltimore

Kim Klacik, a Black Republican running to represent Maryland’s 7th congressional district, has released a new campaign ad.

On Sunday (September 20), Klacik posted the promo to her Twitter account, captioning it, "Tens of millions of you have shared the struggle of black people in Baltimore. You cared about our black lives more than our own leaders."

She added: "They have done nothing for us. Now they can’t hide. We are the change."

In the ad, which is a similar but longer version than the viral one she released last month, Klacik highlights the amount of “trash” in Baltimore and claims she’ll push for tax incentives for homebuyers who want to purchase property and renovate it.

“Our streets should be a reflection of our leaders: clean, not dirty,” she said in the ad. Klacik also claims she wants to end the “school to prison pipeline” by introducing school choice, a program pushed by Donald Trump during his administration.

The president has long been a critic of Baltimore, which he’s previously labeled in July 2019 as a “disgusting” and “rodent infested mess,” so when Kim Klacik, a candidate for Maryland’s 7th District ran an ad reflecting dilapidated neighborhoods in the city, the president praised her.

He’s also since endorsed Klacik.

Klacik lost against Democrat Kweisi Mfume in the special general election held after longtime congressman Elijah Cummings passed away in October 2019. She is now hoping to defeat Mfume in the regular general election in November.

Watch the ad below.