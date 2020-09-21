DNC Chairman Tom Perez Won’t Let Trump Rush A SCOTUS Pick

As America mourns for the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, President Donald Trump has promised to quickly find her replacement, going so far as to say that it’ll be forced through if possible. He’s suggested that his pick could be here as soon as next week.

Democrats are reportedly furious at the situation and are willing to fight to see that this doesn’t happen. Some Republicans are even uneasy.

MSNBC’s American Voices caught up with Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez who outlined a major step for what he believes needs to be done.

“We have to make sure we get people out to vote,” he said. “The fundamentals haven’t changed in this election. We have a pandemic, we have an economic disaster, we have a civil rights crisis, and we have a president who has failed every test.”

RELATED LINK: Barack Obama Weighs In On Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Perez also stressed the importance of voting, “In the middle of a pandemic, we have a president who wants to do away with our access to health care… People are starting to realize and understand it.”

He continued, “That’s why you saw early voting in Virginia, with people lining up to vote because people understand that healthcare is on the ballot and the docket. And that’s how I think that we prevail here, by appealing to the most important issues confronting the American people.”

RELATED LINK: Lil Nas X Says Supreme Court Situation Is ‘Terrifying’ For LGBTQ Americans

With fears that there could be some kind of tampering based on the last election, Perez announced that the party is confident that things will work out for the best, saying, “We have the most muscular voter protection that we have ever had. Organizing is how we’re going to win this election. I agree that Donald Trump will try and cheat to do whatever it takes to win.”

Watch below: