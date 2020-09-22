Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Speaks Out Against Fundraising Efforts For Her Son

Tomorrow marks seven months since Ahmaud Arbery was killed while jogging through Brunswick, Georgia. Wanda Cooper-Jones, his mother, is still fighting for justice and speaking out against fundraising efforts that have popped up for her son.

According to CNN, Cooper-Jones said, "Money cannot replace what I have lost, and the fight for justice does not come without cost. I was not begging for money, and I was prepared to fight for my son either way. I have always worked for what I wanted.”

CNN reports Cooper-Jones was specifically addressing the Facebook page, "I Run With Maud," which was allegedly created by his childhood friend Akeem Baker.

She “initially agreed to the social media page as a memorial,” but according to a post on her Facebook page, she wrote it now seems “more like a business opportunity for its staff rather than getting justice for my son."

Cooper-Jones' allegedly made “multiple requests to be granted access to the page as an administrator, but was denied.”



CNN put in a request for comment from the current administrators of the page but have not gotten a response.

The page now goes under the name "The 2:23 Foundation." It is reportedly registered “as a nonprofit organization in Georgia under the name of Jason Vaughn, a former high school football coach of Arbery.”



John C. Richards, Jr. is a co-founder of the foundation, and allegedly Vaughn's brother. Baker’s current involvement in the page is not clear.



CNN claims Cooper-Jones said in a Facebook post about Vaughn and three other committee members, "(They) have known for months I did not want my child's death to be exploited or used for monetary gain for anyone. I was disrespected and ignored.”



In early September, she asked people not to donate to the 2:23 Foundation. Telling Atlanta’s WSB-TV, “This foundation did not have my blessings. Everybody who has supported us thus far, thank you.”

On February 23, Gregory and Travis McMichael, father and son, followed Arbery, 26, who was jogging in Brunswick, Ga., believing he had burglarized a home construction site. Arbery and Travis McMichael got into a scuffle in which they wrestled over McMichel’s gun, which discharged a fatal shot.



William Bryan followed them and recorded the incident.

The McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7, 73 days after Arbery was killed.

Bryan is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment charges. He also faces possible hate crime charges and is currently under investigation for sex crimes.