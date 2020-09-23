Autopsy Shows Black Cyclist Dijon Kizzee Shot 15 Times By LAPD

Dijon Kizzee was only 29 years old when he was shot and killed by police. Now, new information has surfaced about his death.

According to CBS Los Angeles, on August 31, Kizzee was stopped while riding his bicycle “for a vehicle code violation.” He reportedly ran away and dropped a bundle of clothes that were in his hands, which is when officers claim they saw a black handgun on the ground. Deputies then opened fire.

CNN reports an independent autopsy from the family revealed he was shot 19 times by police officers and struck 15 times. Many of the bullets hit his body when he was already on the ground. The bullet that killed him reportedly hit his lung.

Carl Douglas, an attorney for the family said, “He did not die instantly, he was writhing on the ground in pain when officers opened up on him. You can tell by the audio of the shooting that there were three or four shots, and then a pause, and 15 additional shots."

He continued, "He was shot 19 times and I can care less what Sheriff Villanueva said seeking to justify that lack of humanity. Nineteen times of firing into a man's body says to me that there's been poor training."



According to the Los Angeles Daily News, on August 13, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said the shooting was under investigation.

Benjamin Crump, who is also representing the family, said Kizee surrendered by putting his hands in the air, "He put his hands in the air, dropped the bag, and they continued to shoot him, even though he posed no threat."



The officers involved in Dijon Kizzee’s death have been put on administrative leave.

