Donald Trump Insults Meghan Markle After Apparent Biden Endorsement

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
During a video discussion released with renowned feminist author Gloria Steinem, Meghan Markle hinted that she’s backing Joe Biden for the presidency.
The Duchess of Sussex hopes that voting in November can “deliver change.” During their discussion, voter intimidation and suppression came up, and Markle made it pretty clear what side she is on.
Steinem declared Markle as a Democrat during the chat, saying, “Really, we’ve been rescued by women of color in all of our recent elections because of a vote of conscience and compassion. The heart of the Democratic Party has been Black women, actually, and now there is a potential vice president who is Black and that’s exciting.”
Markle subsequently doesn’t deny her American political affiliation, responding: “I’m so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.”
Meghan Markle warns 'we all know what's at stake this year' in the US election pic.twitter.com/SRpDzVIGFS— The Sun (@TheSun) August 21, 2020
This all didn’t apparently sit well with Donald Trump, who, during a live news conference, was asked about Markle’s comments and implied Biden endorsement.
RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Got A $9.5M Mortgage To Secretly Buy A $14M Santa Barbara Mansion Near Oprah
“I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he's going to need it," said the president.
Q: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that."— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
Trump: "I'm not a fan of hers... I wish a lot of luck to Harry -- because he's going to need it." pic.twitter.com/fSVnTifTqY
Markle and Prince Harry also recently made their first joint television appearance since breaking off from the Royal Family back in March. As a part of the Time 100 list of influential people, the couple took subtle jabs at Trump while urging people to get out and vote.
"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Harry said, sitting next to Meghan. "When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes.”
"Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially,” Harry continued. "It's time to not only reflect, but act."
Markle, who is eligible to vote on 3 November unlike her husband, also spoke in the video.
"We're just six weeks out from Election Day and today is National Voter Registration Day,” she said.
Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS