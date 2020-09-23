Donald Trump Insults Meghan Markle After Apparent Biden Endorsement

During a video discussion released with renowned feminist author Gloria Steinem, Meghan Markle hinted that she’s backing Joe Biden for the presidency.

The Duchess of Sussex hopes that voting in November can “deliver change.” During their discussion, voter intimidation and suppression came up, and Markle made it pretty clear what side she is on.

Steinem declared Markle as a Democrat during the chat, saying, “Really, we’ve been rescued by women of color in all of our recent elections because of a vote of conscience and compassion. The heart of the Democratic Party has been Black women, actually, and now there is a potential vice president who is Black and that’s exciting.”

Markle subsequently doesn’t deny her American political affiliation, responding: “I’m so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.”