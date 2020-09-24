Joe Biden Urges Peaceful Protest After Breonna Taylor’s Grand Jury Decision Announcement

Joe Biden is urging Americans to peacefully protest following the grand jury decision over Breonna Taylor’s death.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, announced three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson in connection with the fatal shooting of Taylor. A $15,000 cash bond has also been attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged. They remain on the force, while Hankinson was fired in July.

No one was charged with the 26-year-old’s death.

"In the wake of her tragic death, we mourn with her mother, family, and community and ask ourselves whether justice could be equally applied in America," Biden said in a statement. "I know for so many people today’s decision does not answer that call."

Following the announced charges, violence broke out in Louisville with two police officers being shot. In reaction, Biden tweeted, “Even amidst the profound grief & anger today's decision generated, violence is never & can never be the answer. Those who engage in it must be held accountable. Jill & I are keeping the officers shot tonight in Louisville in our prayers. We wish them both a swift & full recovery.”

