Video of People Booing Trump And Chanting 'Vote Him Out' At Ruth Bader Ginsberg Memorial Is Your New Jam

President Donald Trump was loudly booed and heckled when he appeared Thursday Thursday morning (September 24) at the Supreme Court to honor late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg . Trump visited the steps of the Supreme Court to pay his respects however, the crowd had no respect for Trump as he was met with boos and chants of “Vote him out!”

Other videos show demonstrators demanding, “Honor her wish!” Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, according to NPR, was, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” However, last week Trump claimed her last words were written by Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. Bader Ginsburg’s granddaughter confirmed her grandmother’s wish earlier this week. Along with Mitch McConnell, Trump has vowed to nominate another Supreme Court pick ahead of the November 3 election.

In the clips from the Supreme Court visit, Trump stands silently wearing a mask next to his wife Melania. Bader Ginsberg died due to complications from metastatic pancreas cancer at age 87 last Friday.