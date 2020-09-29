Here’s Why Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Will Finally Release The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has released very little information about the secret grand jury that resulted in no charges being filed against the cop involved in Breonna Taylor’s death. That is about to change. According to The Washington Post, Cameron, who has reportedly never tried a case, will finally release the grand jury recordings after “an unidentified juror filed a court motion criticizing the attorney general’s statements.”



The juror is demanding Cameron make the grand jury recording publics so that “the truth may prevail." The juror also said in the motion there were concerns that Cameron “would attempt to utilize the court’s contempt powers … if there was a public disclosure that contradicted certain things that he stated happened during the proceedings, characterized the singularity of the decision in a different light, or raised doubts about charges that were presented during the proceedings.”



Cameron said in a statement, “We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented. Once the public listens to the recording, they will see that over the course of two-and-a-half days, our team presented a thorough and complete case to the Grand Jury.”



Cameron is scheduled to release the grand jury recordings by Wednesday (September 30).

A grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

The attorneys for Taylor’s family have been demanding Cameron to release the transcript of the grand jury.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case: Grand Jury Charges Just One Officer With Wanton Endangerment

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment (although the Kentucky Attorney General claimed the warrant was not a no-knock warrant and the police did announce their presence prior to barging into the apartment) which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died.

The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment and she was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after. Glover had been arrested earlier that same night.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.