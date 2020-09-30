Runoff Election Will Decide Who Gets To Serve Remainder of John Lewis’ Term

Two Atlanta area Democrats will face each other in a runoff election on December 1 to see who will serve out the remainder of the term left when Rep. John Lewis died in August.



According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin were the two top vote-getters in the special election held on Tuesday (September 29). The winner of the runoff will serve in Lewis’ place from the beginning of December until Jan. 3.

Hall and Franklin were among seven candidates who ran to fill Lewis’ seat.



There was a low turnout for the election. Only 10 percent of voters, or less than 50,000 people cast ballots on Tuesday, according to the AJC. By comparison, 170,000 voted in the June Georgia primary.



“John Lewis' legacy is important to continue...and that requires being an active citizen,” said Eric Ottenberg, 30, who told the AJC he voted in the special election.



However, the contest to fill the seat to succeed Lewis as the Georgia 5th Congressional District representative overlaps with the November election. In that race, Nikema Williams, who is chair of the Georgia Democratic party will face Angela Stanton-King, a Republican and supporter of President Trump.



Williams is favored to win the race because the 5th District is heavily Democratic.