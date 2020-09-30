University Of Georgia Students Claim School Is Not Responding To Discrimination Complaints

The University of Georgia is facing criticism over numerous complaints from Black and Hispanic student leaders and organizations who say the school has not sufficiently addressed their discrimination complaints.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the inquiries stem from racial slurs, crude images, and sexist language experienced by students. They say they want UGA to enact measures that result in a better and more comfortable learning environment for students of color.

The school’s Lambda Chi Alpha chapter suspended operations about a week ago after racist and sexist messages allegedly posted by its members were discovered online. A Black female student who was the subject of the messages was the one who exposed them. About a week later former UGA football player Otis Reese posted on Twitter about what he called a racially insensitive campus environment, according to the AJC.

On Friday (Sept. 25), some 200 protesters marched on and around the campus demanding more diversity training for campus police and renaming buildings featuring controversial monikers. In June, The University System of Georgia created a task force to review building names at all of its public colleges and universities.

“I want people to know that they can call me names, attack me, tell me I’m wrong, but I’m not giving up until Black and BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) students get the same experience as our white peers on this campus,” Arianna Mbunwe, a third-year student who was the target of the fraternity messages, told AJC.

UGA administrators have made attempts at inclusivity this year. In February, they named its education school after its first Black graduate, Mary Frances Early. In August, a school task force on race, ethnicity and community began work “to foster a more welcoming and supportive learning environment for Black and other underrepresented members of our campus community.” However, it seems that harassment toward people of color on campus is still a problem.