Lawyers For Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Reportedly Ready To Sue Joe Biden

The day after Trump told white supremacistss to “stand back and stand by ,” Biden tweeted a video of the president’s comments along with a caption that read, “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.” The video included an image of Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse gained his notoriety for gunning down two people and wounding a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the shooting of Jacob Blake who was shot in the back seven times by police. However, through a tweet, his attorneys have reportedly said the 17-year intends to sue former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

On September 30, Rittenhouse's lawyer, Lin Wood, confirmed to Fox News that he would sue Biden and his campaign on his client’s behalf. He also tweeted, “On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump . I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice. Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps.”

Rittenhouse was charged with first degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor weapons use in the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. Another person, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also reportedly shot and wounded.

There are questions surrounding why Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois, was even in Kenosha. His lawyers claimed a business owner invited him to protect property but have not identified who made the request.

There were reports the owner was Anmol Khindri, who co-owns Car Source with his father. However, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Why would I? ... I’m already burned out. There was nothing left to protect.” According to Kenosha News, another person at CarSource said about Rittenhouse, “I don’t know that guy. He came out of nowhere.”

Rittenhouse lawyers are also claiming the weapon that was used to kill the two protesters did not cross state lines but was given to him by someone in Kenosha. The person who allegedly gave him the weapon has also not been identified.

Rittenhouse is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Illinois, pending extradition to Wisconsin.

