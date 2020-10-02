Florida Teacher Forced To Quit After Parent Complains About Black Lives Matter Flag

Written by BET Staff

After North Broward Preparatory School demanded that one of their teachers remove a Black Lives Matter flag that was hanging in her classroom last week, she refused and was later forced to quit. The Florida middle school teacher, Nadine Cutler, said that one of the reasons she loved the private school is because of how they encouraged diversity, according to Local10. However, Cutler reports that when a parent made a complaint about the teacher’s visible support for the Black Lives Matter movement, school administrators at the prep school ordered her to take it down. RELATED: Texas Teacher Fired For Refusing To Stop Wearing BLM Mask “It really means acknowledging the systemic racism and inequality,” Cutler said about why she chose to hang the sign in her classroom. “With a predominantly white population, I think systemic racism is a really important topic.”

The Pre-Algebra teacher also claims that Florida school administrators were not so quick to jump at the rainbow flag that she also displayed, standing behind the LGBTQ+ community, and said that she “felt that the administration was kind of picking and choosing which marginalized group they felt comfortable supporting.” An email was issued out to North Broward Preparatory School parents from school administration to explain the decision behind Cutler’s resignation. “Our school works with all of our new employees to help them successfully transition into the North Broward Preparatory School (NBPS) community,” the email continued to read. “We value the culture that we have created here at NBPS, and understand that from time to time a few individuals discover that they are not a good fit for our community. This was the case today with a new member of our middle school faculty who resigned.” RELATED: High School Student Claims He Was Forced To Remove Black Lives Matter Mask In Order To Graduate

The email concluded to say: “We believe that developing true cultural sensitivity requires a holistic approach and safe space for all voices to be heard within a framework in which we can all learn and grow as a community. We are committed to developing cultural sensitivity among our students, teachers and staff members.” The school’s alumni association has sent out a petition demanding that school administrators “immediately allow all teachers to include references to BLM in their classroom and release a statement affirming their support of the BLM movement.”