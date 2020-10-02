Barack Obama Issues Statement On Donald And Melania Trump Contracting COVID-19

President Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Trump, 74, traveled via helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have released a statement.

“Although we're in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes to the president of the United States, the first Lady,” President Obama said in a statement.

“Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID 19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery, and it's important I think for all of us to remember that even when we're in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we're all Americans and we're all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy.”

He also added, “Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time.”

Joe Biden, who tested negative for the coronavirus today (October 2), sent his well wishes and is removing all negative political ads.

America woke up Friday morning to news that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, along with senior adviser Hope Hicks.

The developments come in a week of constant unexpected news about Trump. Those moments ranged from the bombshell report from The New York Times that he had not paid federal incomes taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, to the presidential debate that was largely panned as disastrous and whose most notable moment was the president’s refusal to disavow white supremacists, and now a diagnosis of an infectious disease that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and more than 1 million people globally.

