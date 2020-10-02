Breonna Taylor Case: Man Charged With Sending Death Threat To Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

A Kansas man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over a grand jury’s decision not to bring murder or manslaughter charges against the three officers responsible for the 26-year-old’s death.

According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 29-year-old Wesley Forrest Clay, of Olathe, was indicted Thursday (October 1) on charges of sending threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Clay is accused of calling a phone line set up by the state attorney general's office specifically for the Taylor investigation and saying, “You will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me.”

Many were outraged over the grand jury’s decision to bring “wanton endangerment” charges against only one of the officers involved. Cameron made the rounds on social media over the long period of time it took for a decision to be made regarding Taylor’s death. He then was the subject of national headlines after announcing the grand jury’s decision on September 23, nearly six months after Taylor was killed.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case: Audio Of Grand Jury Hearings Released In Court Filing

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankinson was charged with three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

The attorneys for Taylor’s family have been demanding Cameron to release the transcript of the grand jury.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment (although the Kentucky Attorney General claimed the warrant was not a no-knock warrant and the police did announce their presence prior to barging into the apartment) which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died.

The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment and she was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after. Glover had been arrested earlier that same night.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.