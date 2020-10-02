Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Signs Letter Asking Senate To Quickly Confirm Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron, who has been under fire for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. He spoke at the Republican National Convention, and is now one of a handful of conservative attorney generals to sign a letter to the United States Senate requesting a quick vote for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett would succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

"Some have voiced a concern that the senators of the 116th Congress will not have enough time to adequately consider Judge Barrett’s qualifications," the attorneys general wrote, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

"History and precedent show that to be untrue. Justice Ginsburg herself was confirmed 42 days after she was nominated. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s confirmation took 33 days, while Justice John Paul Stevens was confirmed 19 days after he was nominated."

Cameron, a protege of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, issued his own press release about the letter. “I’m proud to join this coalition of attorneys general in support of Judge Barrett, and I’m confident that Senate Majority Leader McConnell will make sure she is confirmed,” he stated.

“As former legal counsel to Senator McConnell, I was fortunate to be involved in the confirmation process for Justice Neil Gorsuch, and I know the qualifications and legal background required to be confirmed to our nation’s highest court."

The statement from Cameron continues, "Judge Barrett has these qualifications, and her experience, judicial philosophy, and commitment to the rule of law make her ideally suited to serve as an Associate Justice."

Confirmation hearings are scheduled to start October 12 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In addition to Cameron, the letter was co-signed by the attorneys general of Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.