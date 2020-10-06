WATCH: Michelle Obama Calls Trump's Policies 'Racist' In Her Blistering Closing Argument For Joe Biden

In a 24-minute “closing argument” video for Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama has a special message for voters heading into the November election, saying that “the events of the past few days are a bracing reminder of the tragedy that has been this administration’s response to this crisis.”

In the video released on Tuesday (Oct. 6), Mrs. Obama also refers to the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, which came on the heels of President Donald Trump announcing on Friday morning (Oct. 2) that he and his wife Melania Trump had contracted coronavirus.

“The fact is that the drama of the past few days has only emphasized what’s at stake in this election,” Mrs. Obama says. “From the coronavirus to a constant drumbeat of fear, division, and chaos that’s threatening to spiral out of control.”

Mrs. Obama had time today in her blistering report of what she says is Trump's "willful mismanagement" of the COVID pandemic and other examples of what she believes are examples of how he has mismanaged the country. She also described his policies as "racist" and accused him of still not taking the simple actions to save lives but instead acting like the pandemic is not a real threat. Also denouncing Trump’s law and order messages and calls for attacks on peaceful protesters, the former First Lady also marks says that the unrest seen around the country in recent months should be enough to bring voters to the polls.

“I want to ask every single American, no matter what party you normally vote for, to please take a moment to pause. Click off the news. Think about how you felt over these last four years, how quickly things have turned. And think about what the next four years could mean for our country’s future,” she said imploring much of her message to American parents.

“Search your hearts and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it.”