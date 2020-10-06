Former Red Sox Player Will Middlebrooks Raises $70K For Black Man Shot To Death By Police In Texas

On October 4, Middlebrooks wrote on Facebook , “See this face? This is the face of one of my childhood friends. The face of my first ever favorite teammate. The face of a good man. But unfortunately it’s the face of a man whose life was taken away from him last night with his hands in the air, while a small town East Texas cop shot him dead.” He continued, “There’s no excuses this time…’he was a criminal’... Nope, not this time. ‘He resisted arrest, just comply with the cops’.. Nope that one doesn’t work this time either. This was purely an act of racism. Period. So, for all of you that think this is all bullshit, you need to check yourselves.” Middlebrooks also added, “I’m sick. I’m heartbroken... and I’m furious. Love you, JP. See you when I see you bro.”

Former Red Sox player Will Middlebrooks is mourning the passing of his childhood friend Jonathan Price . The 31-year-old was fatally shot by police after trying to break up a fight at a gas station in Wolfe City, Texas. The officer involved in the shooting has since been arrested for murder.

Middlebrooks started a GoFundMe page for the Price’s family, which has already raised over $68,000.

According to local Dallas station WFAA, Price came across a domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a Kwik Chek gas station. The dispute began inside the adjacent convenience store area but spilled outside. The man started to assault Price when police arrived. The details are blurry, however, what is known is that somehow, law enforcement used a Taser on Price, shots rang out and the millennial was killed.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case at the request of the Wolfe City police department.

As of publishing, they have not revealed the results of their investigation to show exactly how Price was shot, but attorney Lee Merritt, who says he has spoken with Price’s family, wrote on his Facebook page that Price was not being aggressive with police.

“When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on. Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they “perceived a threat” and shot him to death,” Merritt wrote.

The officer involved, Shaun Lucas, was booked on Monday (October 6) into the Hunt County Jail. Bail has been set at $1 million and he is being charged with murder, according to Dallas News.

Price worked for the city public works department and was also a fitness trainer. He was called by people who knew him as a “pillar of the community.”

