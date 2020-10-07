Mother Of Jonathan Price Speaks Out About The Officer Who Killed Her Son

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A police officer fatally shot Jonathan Price on Saturday, Oct. 3. On Monday, Oct. 5, Shaun Lucas, 22, the officer who killed the 31-year-old, was charged with murder and had bail set at $1 million. Price’s mother is now speaking out.
According to CBS DFW, Marcella Louis said about the man who killed her son, “I’m glad they got him off the streets. My son didn’t deserve this, he really didn’t. He helped everybody in this community.”
When she heard that Lucas had been arrested, Louis said, “It was something that just uplifted me since I know that he’s locked up, my son’s murdered. And I got some sleep after that, a little rest, after I heard and saw that he was locked up.”
She also added, “Take his life. He took a life, take his life. That’s the way I see it — but the right way.”
Watch Marcella Louis in the video below:
According to local Dallas station WFAA, Price came across a domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a Kwik Chek gas station. The dispute began inside the adjacent convenience store area but spilled outside. The man started to assault Price when police arrived.
In a statement sent through the Texas Department of Public Service, the Texas Rangers said that when Lucas tried to detain Price he “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away.” That is when Lucas pulled out his taser and then shot Price with his service weapon. He died soon after at a nearby hospital.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the case at the request of the Wolfe City police department. Still, t a preliminary investigation from the Texas Rangers shows that Lucas’ actions “were not objectionably reasonable,” which warranted a murder charge. It is not clear yet if he has an attorney.
Price worked for the city public works department and was also a fitness trainer. He was called by people who knew him as a “pillar of the community.”
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
Photo: WFAA/Screengrab
