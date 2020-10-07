Mother Of Jonathan Price Speaks Out About The Officer Who Killed Her Son

A police officer fatally shot Jonathan Price on Saturday, Oct. 3. On Monday, Oct. 5, Shaun Lucas, 22, the officer who killed the 31-year-old, was charged with murder and had bail set at $1 million. Price’s mother is now speaking out.

According to CBS DFW, Marcella Louis said about the man who killed her son, “I’m glad they got him off the streets. My son didn’t deserve this, he really didn’t. He helped everybody in this community.”

When she heard that Lucas had been arrested, Louis said, “It was something that just uplifted me since I know that he’s locked up, my son’s murdered. And I got some sleep after that, a little rest, after I heard and saw that he was locked up.”

She also added, “Take his life. He took a life, take his life. That’s the way I see it — but the right way.”

Watch Marcella Louis in the video below: