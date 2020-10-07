Black Twitter Loves Kamala Harris' 'Black Mama Face' During VP Debate With Mike Pence

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” said Harris in her opening remarks about how Trump and Pence, who heads the White House’s coronavirus task force, have mismanaged the deadly outbreak that has killed over 210,000 people. Harris continued by accusing Pence of hiding the true details about the pandemic from the American people.

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence sat side-by-side (almost) for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday (Oct. 7). The highly anticipated face-off in Salt Lake City, Utah, which was much more civil than last week’s chaotic display between Donald Trump and Joe Biden , included moments where Harris quickly pounced on the administration’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic, the state of America’s economy, the country’s relationship with China and then dropped the mic calling out the president’s $750 tax payment.

“They knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you,” she said, speaking directly to the public. “They knew and they covered it up.”

But many of the moments that also stood out during the debate were when Harris’ facial expressions told exactly how she was feeling at the moment. Take for example, during a discussion when Harris said that Biden will not increase taxes on anyone who makes $400K or more a year. Pence attempted to interrupt her time and just like any Black woman being talked over by a man, she reminded him with a smile, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.”

Black Twitter was here for it and decided to let the world know the last thing you want to do is come for a Black woman before she’s sent for you. Here are some of the best responses on the many faces of Kamala Harris.