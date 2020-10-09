Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Slams Trump For Using Father’s Image In Campaign Ad

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A new Trump campaign ad titled “Say What You Will About America,” shows images of America from the first half of the 1900s, which include Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackie Robinson, who helped integrate major league baseball. And now Sharon Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s daughter, is speaking out.
She tweeted on October 8, “Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump.”
Trump’s team has not responded but Jackie Robinson is often a name invoked by Republicans because the baseball legend was a longtime a Republcian. However, what many conservatives forget or willfully leave out is that Robinson was disenchanted with Republican party by the 1960s. After comparing the 1964 Republician National Convention to Hitler’s Germany, Robinson campaigned for Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act and 1968 Fair Housing Act.
By 1968, Robinson said about Richard Nixon, who was running for president and would eventually win, “The election of Nixon would be death to the Blacks.” That same year, Robinson officially changed his party affiliation.
Sadly, Robinson was right. The Nixon administration would devastate Black communities and plant the seeds of mass incarceration, via “law and order” policies, that still affect Black communities today.
