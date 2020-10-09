Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Slams Trump For Using Father’s Image In Campaign Ad

A new Trump campaign ad titled “Say What You Will About America,” shows images of America from the first half of the 1900s, which include Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackie Robinson, who helped integrate major league baseball. And now Sharon Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s daughter, is speaking out.

She tweeted on October 8, “Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump.”