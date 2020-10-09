Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Slams Trump For Using Father’s Image In Campaign Ad

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 1: Former professional baseball player Jackie Robinson at Boston University. Exact date unknown. (Photo by Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Slams Trump For Using Father’s Image In Campaign Ad

“We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed!”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

A new Trump campaign ad titled “Say What You Will About America,” shows images of America from the first half of the 1900s, which include Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackie Robinson, who helped integrate major league baseball. And now Sharon Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s daughter, is speaking out. 

She tweeted on October 8, “Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump.”

RELATED: This Day in Black History: Oct. 30, 1945 | Jackie Robinson

Trump’s team has not responded but Jackie Robinson is often a name invoked by Republicans because the baseball legend was a longtime a Republcian. However, what many conservatives forget or willfully leave out is that Robinson was disenchanted with Republican party by the 1960s. After comparing the 1964 Republician National Convention to Hitler’s Germany, Robinson campaigned for Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act and 1968 Fair Housing Act.

By 1968, Robinson said about Richard Nixon, who was running for president and would eventually win, “The election of Nixon would be death to the Blacks.” That same year, Robinson officially changed his party affiliation.

Sadly, Robinson was right. The Nixon administration would devastate Black communities and plant the seeds of mass incarceration, via “law and order” policies, that still affect Black communities today.

(Photo by Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC