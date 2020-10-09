Yelp Adds Alert Feature To Flag Businesses Accused Of Racism

Yelp is the latest online business to step into the social justice arena as it has just announced a new measure it hopes will keep restaurants and businesses accountable.

According to a release on its blog, Yelp says that starting Thursday (October 8) it will display warnings if restaurants and other businesses are associated with racist conduct.

“At Yelp, we value diversity, inclusion and belonging, both internally and on our platform, which means we have a zero tolerance policy to racism. We know these values are important to our users and now more than ever, consumers are increasingly conscious of the types of businesses they patronize and support.”

The additional feature comes amid ongoing protests nationwide, which are pressuring small businesses and big companies to do their part in supporting the dismantling of systemic racism. According to Yelp’s new release, reviews on their site mentioning Black-owned businesses have increased more than 617 percent this summer compared to last year.

Vice president of user operation Noorie Malik writes that “while searches for Black-owned businesses surged on Yelp, so did the volume of reviews warning users of racist behavior at businesses.”

The company reports that between May 26 and September 30, it flagged more than 450 businesses that were accused of, or were the target of, racist behavior related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Increasingly, consumers across the U.S. are voting with their dollars by supporting businesses that align with their values,” Malik writes. “As always, we continue to evaluate how we can best use our platform to build a better, more equitable and inclusive environment where consumers and businesses can interact safely and fully informed.”

Read Yelp’s full statement here.