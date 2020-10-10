Trump Claims Black People ‘Don’t Dig’ Joe Biden

TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Claims Black People ‘Don’t Dig’ Joe Biden

He also said he’s done more for the Black community of any president since Abraham Lincoln.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Donald Trump made many shocking statements during a interview with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday (October 9), and of course, he took aim at his presidential opponent, Joe Biden.

Trump told Limbaugh that he’s the best candidate to serve the Black community, a pronouncement that came despite his previous ugly rhetoric about African Americans, among many other minority groups.

“The Black community gets it,” Trump said during a “virtual rally” as he recovers from COVID-19. “They don’t dig him, they don’t like him,” 

Further, he projects that more African Americans are going to vote for him during this election. He won an estimated 8 percent in 2016 compared to Hillary Clinton’s 88 percent.

“They don’t like Biden,” he says, referring to the Biden-sponsored 1994 crime bill that helped contribute to the mass incarceration of Black people. “He did the super-predator stuff, you know he was the super-predator king.”

RELATED: Biden Campaign Details How Donald Trump Has Failed Black Men

“I’m getting numbers, you know, we’re at 20 percent, 22 precent, which, not that I’m proud of that because it should be 100 percent,” Trump said, who then referenced the First Step Act he signed into law and was supported by Van Jones. “If you look at what I’ve done for criminal justice reform, [President Barack] Obama couldn’t get criminal justice reform done, I did.”

He then claimed that along with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, they created “opportunity zones,” which has turned out to be a large windfall for the wealthy in America.

“I’ve made the most incredible thing for the Black community, the African American community with jobs and everything else,” said Trump.

Trump then repeated his frequent assertion that “I’ve done more for the black community than anybody since Abraham Lincoln.”

The second debate between Trump and Biden scheduled for next week has been cancelled due to the president’s refusal to hold it virtually.

Photo: JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC