Trump Claims Black People ‘Don’t Dig’ Joe Biden

Donald Trump made many shocking statements during a interview with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday (October 9), and of course, he took aim at his presidential opponent, Joe Biden.

Trump told Limbaugh that he’s the best candidate to serve the Black community, a pronouncement that came despite his previous ugly rhetoric about African Americans, among many other minority groups.

“The Black community gets it,” Trump said during a “virtual rally” as he recovers from COVID-19. “They don’t dig him, they don’t like him,”

Further, he projects that more African Americans are going to vote for him during this election. He won an estimated 8 percent in 2016 compared to Hillary Clinton’s 88 percent.

“They don’t like Biden,” he says, referring to the Biden-sponsored 1994 crime bill that helped contribute to the mass incarceration of Black people. “He did the super-predator stuff, you know he was the super-predator king.”

RELATED: Biden Campaign Details How Donald Trump Has Failed Black Men

“I’m getting numbers, you know, we’re at 20 percent, 22 precent, which, not that I’m proud of that because it should be 100 percent,” Trump said, who then referenced the First Step Act he signed into law and was supported by Van Jones. “If you look at what I’ve done for criminal justice reform, [President Barack] Obama couldn’t get criminal justice reform done, I did.”

He then claimed that along with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, they created “opportunity zones,” which has turned out to be a large windfall for the wealthy in America.

“I’ve made the most incredible thing for the Black community, the African American community with jobs and everything else,” said Trump.

Trump then repeated his frequent assertion that “I’ve done more for the black community than anybody since Abraham Lincoln.”

The second debate between Trump and Biden scheduled for next week has been cancelled due to the president’s refusal to hold it virtually.