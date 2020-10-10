Donald Trump Calls LeBron James A ‘Hater’ In Anti-Black Lives Matter Rant

Donald Trump never shies away from criticizing influential African-Americans, so why wouldn’t he go after LeBron James?

Trump, during a two-hour interview with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh Friday (October 9), took aim at the NBA superstar, labeling him a “hater,” notes Real Clear Politics.

“He's a great basketball player, but people don't want to see a guy that's that way. They don't want to see that… He’s a hater," Trump said during the broadcast. "You don't want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay.”

Trump previously claimed he wouldn’t be watching any games once the NBA season resumed because players were peacefully protesting during the National Anthem. James said at the time he was fine with that.

"I really don’t think the basketball community is sad about losing his viewership," James said. "The game will go on without his eyes on it."

The Los Angeles Lakers, whom James plays for, is currently one game away from winning the NBA Finals. The Lakers lost Game 5 Friday night, 111-108. Game 6 is set to take place on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

