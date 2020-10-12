Orlando Police Say Nevan Baker Committed Suicide By Hanging, But His Family Believes Foul Play Led To His Death

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Nevan Baker was reportedly pronounced dead on October 5 after he was found hanging from a tree in an Orlando, Florida park, according to his police reports. Both the Orlando Police Department and the medical examiner ruled the cause of death to be suicide. Baker’s family, however, is arguing that certain details don’t make sense and are now calling for a more thorough investigation.
The family has asked civil rights attorney Ben Crump to see through the efforts after the Orlando Police Department told the Orlando Sentinel that they have "exhausted all leads" in the case and found no evidence of foul play.
One of the findings that have the family questions is whether the 22-year old’s hands were tied behind his back. The Orlando PD’s report however mentions nothing about Baker’s hands when the three officers cut him down from the tree. The case report states that the officers quickly tried to “render aid.” After not feeling a pulse, they pronounced him dead at 3:56 a.m.
RELATED: Another Black Man Found Hanging In A Tree
Crump also mentioned that some of Baker’s teeth were missing and his face was bruised. Now with the efforts behind #JusticeForNevan, Crump and Baker’s family hope the added pressure will bring them closer to the truth.
Nevan Baker was found HANGING from a tree in Orlando. @OrlandoPolice quickly ruled his death a suicide but now we learn his hands were tied, teeth missing and face bruised. We demand transparency and a comprehensive investigation so we know exactly what happened! #JusticeForNevan pic.twitter.com/B1XYQ1T3m3— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 11, 2020
“We’re not going to let this go,” said Sharhonda James to the Orlando Sentinel, She is Baker’s mother and does not believe her son killed himself. Instead, she feels that the injuries to her son’s face indicate something else must have happened. “The community is not going to let this go."
Baker’s body was discovered at around 3:30 a.m. at Barker Park on October 5. A witness reportedly told police he was out walking his dog when he broke loose. As the man chased his dog he realized he was barking at something in the park. When he caught up the man found his pet barking at a body that was hanging from a rope. Initially, the man says he didn’t think it was real.
The witness took his dog to a nearby home where his ex-girlfriend was staying and grabbed a flashlight and a phone. She returned to the scene with him and saw Baker’s body hanging. They alerted police and waited for officers to arrive in order to show them his body.
Photo: Ben Crump
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS