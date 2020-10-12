Orlando Police Say Nevan Baker Committed Suicide By Hanging, But His Family Believes Foul Play Led To His Death

Nevan Baker was reportedly pronounced dead on October 5 after he was found hanging from a tree in an Orlando, Florida park, according to his police reports. Both the Orlando Police Department and the medical examiner ruled the cause of death to be suicide. Baker’s family, however, is arguing that certain details don’t make sense and are now calling for a more thorough investigation.

The family has asked civil rights attorney Ben Crump to see through the efforts after the Orlando Police Department told the Orlando Sentinel that they have "exhausted all leads" in the case and found no evidence of foul play.

One of the findings that have the family questions is whether the 22-year old’s hands were tied behind his back. The Orlando PD’s report however mentions nothing about Baker’s hands when the three officers cut him down from the tree. The case report states that the officers quickly tried to “render aid.” After not feeling a pulse, they pronounced him dead at 3:56 a.m.

Crump also mentioned that some of Baker’s teeth were missing and his face was bruised. Now with the efforts behind #JusticeForNevan, Crump and Baker’s family hope the added pressure will bring them closer to the truth.