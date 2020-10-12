George Floyd’s Family Celebrating His Birthday With Voter Registration Drive

The family of George Floyd is still fighting for justice for the 46-year-old who was killed after a police officer choked him to death by placing a knee in his neck May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, with Floyd's birthday this week, the family also have another focus—registering people to vote in honor of his memory.



TMZ reports that with Floyd’s 47th birthday coming up on October 14, his brother, Philonise, and his family are pushing for people to register to vote and hit the polls on November 3. His family will be working with local voter organizations and on the streets encouraging people to vote the days leading up to his birthday..



The state of Minnesota has reportedly seen a huge spike in Democratic voter registration since the uprisings over the death of Floyd.

George Floyd died after Chauvin pinned him down kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Two other officers helped while one stood by and watched. His death led to protests and demonstrations both in the United States and abroad shining a light on the injustices of Black men and women unjustly killed by white law enforcement officers.

RELATED: Officer Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Neck Blamed For Death By Other Two Officer

In June, Chauvin was charged with first degree murder, while the three other officers involved in Floyd's death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were relieved from their positions at the Minneapolis Police Department.

All men are now out on bail. Chauvin is reportedly allowed to leave the state of Minnesota due to “safety concerns.” The trial for all four men is currently scheduled for March 2021. It's not yet determined if all four will be tried together, or separately.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.