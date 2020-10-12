Lonnie Norman, Mayor Of Manchester, Tennessee, Dies Of COVID-19

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Brandi Carlile (far L) and Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman (far R) onstage at What Stage during the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 16, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival )

He was 79 years old and the first Black mayor of the small town.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Lonnie Norman, the 79-year-old mayor of Manchester, Tennessee, has sadly passed away from COVID-19. 

A statement on the mayor’s official Facebook page reads, “With a deep sense of sadness and loss, we announce the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman after being hospitalized for COVID-19 on October 1, 2020. Mayor Norman passed away in the early hours of Monday, October 12, 2020, after a valiant fight against COVID-19.”

Posted by Mayor Lonnie Norman on Monday, October 12, 2020

Norman became the first Black mayor of Manchester, which has a population of 10,000, in 1991, according to WPLN.

According to NBC News, Norman's family said in a statement, "It is said that when your work speaks for itself — let it. Mayor Lonnie Norman’s eight decades on this planet were filled with work that testifies to both his accomplishments and his values."

They continued, "COVID-19 is real and it took our beloved Lonnie Norman from us. To his fellow public officials, we say please remember your duty to keep the public safe."

The family also added, "To our fellow citizens, we say please wear a mask, practice physical distancing, and protect public health and each other. We are all in this together."

There have been over 214,000 coronavirus deaths in the country and 2,700 in the state of Tennessee.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

