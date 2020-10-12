Viola Davis Lends Her Support In A Big Way To Jaime Harrison’s Campaign For S.C. Senate Seat

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Celebrities are moreover known for lending their voices to the campaigns of presidential candidates, but Jaime Harrison, who is challenging incumbent Lindsey Graham in the South Carolina U.S. Senate race is attracting some hefty star power as well.
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis lent her voice for a new campaign ad from Harrison, who is pulling ahead of his rival and slightly leads Graham in a recent poll, according to Charleston station WCIV. In the ad, Davis, who is a South Carolina native, shared details about her humble beginnings and said a strong work ethic and support for those who struggle is why she’s backing Harrison.
“My grandfather was a sharecropper, my father was a horse trainer, and my mother was a maid and factory worker,” said Davis. “We didn't have much, but I was taught to believe with hard work, strong values, and the opportunity to succeed, you can do anything.
RELATED: Jaime Harrison Sets Congressional Fundraising Record With $57 Million Haul
“That's why I'm supporting Jaime Harrison,” Davis continued. “He knows what it's like to scrape the last penny you've got to pay the bills. He's fought to bring jobs and resources back to our home, and I know that he'll restore hope to South Carolina."
RELATED: Jaime Harrison Tops Lindsey Graham In S.C. Senate Debate...From Behind Plexiglass Shield
Davis is no stranger to being politically outspoken. In a June Instagram post, she aligned herself with the massive social justice protests taking place across the nation.
"My rage and pain, like many Black Americans is rooted in the depth of my soul," Davis said. "Too many years of being asked to numb it, has caused it to implode. But standing with these beautiful souls in protest and the reception of love and being seen was like a vaccine."
In the one minute ad spot, Davis herself doesn’t actually appear. Instead, what you’ll see are the more personal moments with Harrison visiting families and neighborhoods across the state.
Harrison reportedly recently raised a record $57 million in campaign funds in the third quarter of 2020 giving him a financial boost as the race heads into its final weeks. “After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has changed into someone voters no longer recognize, and these resources will be instrumental in our efforts to send Lindsey home in November,” said Harrison spokesman Guy King in a statement.
Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris; Sean Rayford/Getty Images
