Viola Davis Lends Her Support In A Big Way To Jaime Harrison’s Campaign For S.C. Senate Seat

Celebrities are moreover known for lending their voices to the campaigns of presidential candidates, but Jaime Harrison, who is challenging incumbent Lindsey Graham in the South Carolina U.S. Senate race is attracting some hefty star power as well.

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis lent her voice for a new campaign ad from Harrison, who is pulling ahead of his rival and slightly leads Graham in a recent poll, according to Charleston station WCIV. In the ad, Davis, who is a South Carolina native, shared details about her humble beginnings and said a strong work ethic and support for those who struggle is why she’s backing Harrison.



“My grandfather was a sharecropper, my father was a horse trainer, and my mother was a maid and factory worker,” said Davis. “We didn't have much, but I was taught to believe with hard work, strong values, and the opportunity to succeed, you can do anything.

“That's why I'm supporting Jaime Harrison,” Davis continued. “He knows what it's like to scrape the last penny you've got to pay the bills. He's fought to bring jobs and resources back to our home, and I know that he'll restore hope to South Carolina."