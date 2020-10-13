Biden-Harris Campaign Drops Battle Rap Video Featuring Popular Freestyle Rappers

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The Biden-Harris campaign is reaching out to the hip-hop community and Black voters in general to encourage everyone to vote on Nov. 3. Teaming up with a popular MC battle culture platform, they released a new battle rap video today.
Hip-hop culture magazine website XXL reported the Biden-Harris campaign dropped the Ultimate Rap League Biden GOTV (Get Out the Vote) Battle Rap on You Tube Tuesday (Oct. 13), featuring freestyle lyricists DNA and Charlie Clips. The MCs put down bars in the four-minute video expressing why voting in the 2020 election is imperative and matters like never before.
The video begins on a basketball court near Howard University in Washington D.C. as the two emcees meet on the blacktop, but it winds up in front of the White House in a “speaking truth to power” metaphor.
"So, you think because you brought me here that I'm just supposed to confide in Biden?/What about the innocent Blacks that get snatched out of their car just for riding?/We don't even ask for much/All we do is ask for respect/Before they did what they did to George Floyd/This country had they foot on our necks/Now, do you understand why I'm upset?" Clips says.
In response, DNA comes back with his own flow.
"I feel you/’Cause every time we throw the system a uppercut, all they give us in return is low blows/But Biden and Harris got a plan to outlaw the chokehold/It's inspiring/Donald Trump is The Apprentice/But now it's our turn to do the firing," he says.
The entire video can be seen on Ultimate Rap League’s digital platforms. The Biden-Harris campaign said it will be releasing 60-second clips as ads on its own digital platforms.
“Our campaign is focused on meeting voters where they are with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' message to build back better,” said Kamau Marshall, spokesman for the Biden-Harris campaign. “These new GOTV ads reach a critical audience of Black voters that we're hoping to turn out this election.”
“These artists are influencers within their respective communities,” he continued. “And we’re thrilled to showcase their artistry while delivering a key message to voters about how a Biden-Harris administration would advance Black America.”
Photo Credit: Screengrab
