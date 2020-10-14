Details Emerge That Amy Cooper Actually Called Police Twice On Black Bird Watcher

Amy Cooper is the white woman who went viral earlier this year for calling the New York Police Department on bird watcher Christian Cooper (no relation) in Central Park because he asked her to leash her dog. However, now it’s been revealed that Cooper didn’t just call the police once; she made a second call actually accusing him of assault.

According to the New York Times, Joan Illuzzi, a senior prosecutor, said, “The defendant twice reported that an African-American man was putting her in danger, first by stating that he was threatening her and her dog, then making a second call indicating that he tried to assault her in the Ramble area of the park.”

The second call was revealed on Wednesday (October 13) when Ms. Cooper appeared remotely in “Manhattan Criminal Court to answer a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report, which carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail.”

She is reportedly working on a plea deal to avoid jail time.

After the incident went viral, Amy Cooper told NBC New York that she realized the gravity of what she did when she called and lied to the police on a Black man. “I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury."

Christian Cooper accepted her apology and said he was not comfortable labeling her as racist but that it was a “racist act.”

He also refused to cooperate with the Manhattan District Attorney's office's investigation. Mr. Cooper says that he believes Amy Cooper has "already paid a steep price" for her transgression.

Mr. Cooper's decision sparked hot debates across Twitter, with some supporting his stance as an abolitionist and others believing he let Ms. Cooper off the hook too easily.

See the video of the incident below: