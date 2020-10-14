Tennessee Supporters Of Joe Biden Receive KKK ‘Social Visit’ Calling Cards On Front Lawns

Some Tennessee residents have been left shaken by what they’ve recently received on their front lawns. Homeowners who have freely displayed Biden/Harris posters in front of their homes say that they have received “social visit” cards left by the Ku Klux Klan.

Speaking to WSMV, Breana Green, of Shelbyville, spoke about how she noticed a sign showing support for Biden in her neighbor’s yard had been ruined. Green also said the yard was littered with “business cards” belonging to the KKK. She believes the yard was targeted for her neighbor’s support for the Biden/Harris ticket and says there were tire marks over the yard sign as well, indicating it had been run over.

"It's scary knowing that just supporting a presidential candidate can incite this kind of vandalism," Green said. "There is some anxiety that people could be targeted in my family.”

"People in the community could be targeted as well,” she added. “I just don't think this should be something that we're dealing with in 2020."

Green says the cards described how the Klan made a “social visit” this time, but warned that next time they’ll make a “business call.” She believes the move is to intimidate Biden voters.

"I can't imagine the folks in Shelbyville who are people of color, how they are feeling. They must be feeling really scared," Green said. "And I want to make sure the community comes together to make them feel like they are welcome."

According to WSMV, another woman said the same cards were left at her home after her Biden-Harris sign was stolen.

Shelbyville Deputy Police Chief Brian Crews said he doesn’t believe this is a clear and shut case of racially based voter intimidation.

"We don't believe that it's targeting specific races. We believe that it's targeting certain neighborhoods that would even be predominantly white," he told WPLN. "I think most people just view it as trash."

"The Shelbyville Police Department has been made aware of a limited number of incidents involving theft and/or damage to campaign signs,” the police said in a statement. “This is true for both Trump and Biden yard signs.

"We have also been made aware of local residents receiving literature from individuals purporting to be from the Knights of Ku Klux Klan. Similar literature has been found in driveways and yards for a number of years."