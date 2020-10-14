Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Approved For Armed Security After Receiving ‘Credible Threats’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been widely criticized for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case and now he claims he is being threatened.

According to CNN, court documents say Cameron has been approved by the Government Contract Review Committee for armed security due to "several serious, credible threats to the Attorney General's health, welfare, and safety."

Cameron’s office told CNN, "Our office has received detailed threats against the Attorney General, his wife, and members of his family. The Attorney General's protective detail determined that given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security."

The security contract is retroactive from August 26 until the end of year, and has been approved up to $300,000.

On Sept. 23, the grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment which she shared with Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron claimed the warrant was not a no-knock and the police announced themselves prior to entering the apartment.

Breonna Taylor’s family is demanding that Daniel Cameron recuse himself from the case and wants a special prosecutor instead. Cameron is opposing the gag order from the grand jurors being lifted after two members sought legal assistance to allow them to go public with their stories.



