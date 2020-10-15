Sen. Kamala Harris Suspends Travel After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Sen. Kamala Harris has been exposed to the coronavirus and although she has tested negative, she is canceling all travel to protect herself and others.

The vice presidential nominee wrote on Twitter this morning (Oct. 15). “Late last night, I learned a non-staff flight crew member & a member of my team tested positive for COVID. I wasn’t in close contact—as defined by the CDC—with either during the 2 days prior to their positive tests. I've had 2 negative tests this week & am not showing symptoms.”

She continued, “Both the crew member and the staff member were wearing N95 masks at all points they were near me, and our doctors believe that we were not exposed under CDC guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, I will cancel travel through Sunday and continue to campaign virtually.”



Harris also added, “I will be transparent with you about any test results that I do receive. In the meantime, remember: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands regularly. It is possible to stop the spread.”