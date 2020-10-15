Sen. Kamala Harris Suspends Travel After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Sen. Kamala Harris has been exposed to the coronavirus and although she has tested negative, she is canceling all travel to protect herself and others.
The vice presidential nominee wrote on Twitter this morning (Oct. 15). “Late last night, I learned a non-staff flight crew member & a member of my team tested positive for COVID. I wasn’t in close contact—as defined by the CDC—with either during the 2 days prior to their positive tests. I've had 2 negative tests this week & am not showing symptoms.”
She continued, “Both the crew member and the staff member were wearing N95 masks at all points they were near me, and our doctors believe that we were not exposed under CDC guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, I will cancel travel through Sunday and continue to campaign virtually.”
Harris also added, “I will be transparent with you about any test results that I do receive. In the meantime, remember: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands regularly. It is possible to stop the spread.”
According to CNN, the staffer who tested positive was her communications director Liz Allen.
Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement, "Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results.”
Dillon added, "After being with Senator Harris, both individuals attended personal, non-campaign events in the past week. Under our campaign's strict health protocols, both individuals had to be tested before returning to their work with the campaign from these personal events.”
She closed with, "These protocols help protect the campaign, the staff, and anyone who they may have contact with; the importance of having such protocols -- which include testing before resuming duties, regular testing while working in-person, isolation after time off, and masking and distancing while on campaign duties -- have been illustrated once again."
On October 2, President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. By October 10, he held an event on the White House south lawn. The event was predominantly attended by Black and Latinx folks, many who were reportedly paid by Candace Owens to attend.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
