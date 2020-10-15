Rudy Giuliani Recklessly Posts Video Of Himself Being Racist

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. Giuliani did an on-camera interview with One America News Network's Chanel Rion before talking to other journalists about Vice President Joe Biden and the news that Russian intelligence may have paid Taliban operatives to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The president’s personal lawyer uploaded the video to his YouTube page and then quickly deleted it.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Rudi Giuliani uploaded a video of himself being racist to his YouTube page on Wednesday (October 14) night, and then deleted it. The Daily Beast was the first to report on the video of president Donald Trump’s personal attorney and the former mayor of New York City mocking Asian people in the most offensive manner. 

The video appears to be a part of a larger interview Giuliani participated in with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. According to the outlet, it was for Spicer’s Common Sense podcast, which aired on Tuesday.

In the video, Giuiliani is repeatedly seen using an unspecified Asian accent and mock bowing as he talked. “Ah, get me Jayne Zirkle,” he said multiple times while using the accent, referring to Jayne Zirkle, a Trump supporter.

This isn’t the first time Giuliani has had an embarrassing technical incident. In October of last year, he butt-dialed NBC News reporter Rich Shapiro and left a message in which he complained about his cash flow problems.

Watch Giuliani’s latest embarrassment below.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

