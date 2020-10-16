Black Man Kicked Off Of Flight For Taking Off His ‘Trump 2020’ Mask

Written by Paul Meara

A Black man, who was wearing a “Trump 2020” mask, was reportedly kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight after he lowered his mask to eat a snack. Video captured of the incident shows the passenger, who was also wearing a “Black Voices for Trump” hat, shows him talking to a crew member while holding a bag of mixed nuts and wearing his mask under his chin. “Tell us the policy that says he cannot eat with his mask off?” a woman who was filming the video is heard asking. “It’s the hat and the mask — it’s not the eating.”

Another video shows the man leaving the Tuesday morning (October 13) flight from Tampa to Dallas. RELATED: Black Trump Supporter Shot And Killed In Milwaukee

