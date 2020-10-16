Black Man Kicked Off Of Flight For Taking Off His ‘Trump 2020’ Mask

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A Black man, who was wearing a “Trump 2020” mask, was reportedly kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight after he lowered his mask to eat a snack.
Video captured of the incident shows the passenger, who was also wearing a “Black Voices for Trump” hat, shows him talking to a crew member while holding a bag of mixed nuts and wearing his mask under his chin.
“Tell us the policy that says he cannot eat with his mask off?” a woman who was filming the video is heard asking. “It’s the hat and the mask — it’s not the eating.”
Another video shows the man leaving the Tuesday morning (October 13) flight from Tampa to Dallas.
Part 2.— SV News🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 13, 2020
Man kicked off of @SouthwestAir flight for lowering Trump mask to eat nuts. pic.twitter.com/QV7IW0CNLy
A representative from Southwest Airlines claims the ejection came after multiple employees asked him to wear a face covering, the Washington Examiner reports.
“Our reports indicate that a Customer traveling on Flight 2632, with scheduled service from Tampa to Dallas, was asked repeatedly by more than one employee at different times to wear a face mask,” the rep said. “The customer did not comply with our crew’s multiple verbal requests — including while boarding the flight before seated.”
The company rep says he was removed from the flight and placed on a different one.
“The decision was made to return to the gate and re-accommodate him on a later flight to his final destination after receiving assurances he would comply with our face-covering policy,” they said. “We regret the inconvenience the situation created for all involved, but our crew must uphold the well-being and comfort of all Passengers.”
Southwest Airlines policy requires all passengers, age 2 and older, to wear face coverings on flights to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS