Breonna Taylor's Mother On Trump: 'He's A Clown'

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police over seven months ago and her family is still fighting for justice. While no charges have been filed against the officers who took the life of the 26-year-old in her own apartment, there are demands for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to recuse himself and assign a special prosecutor.

With the election only a few weeks away, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, spoke out about President Trump. Palmer told The Independent Trump nor his aides never contacted her or her family about the killing of Breonna, an EMT who was an essential worker.

“Not that I would even want to hear from him,” she said.



“He’s a clown, he’s said what he’s said so many times. He's just another person that I have no desire to deal with through this. I'm out of strength for people like him.”

As for his language and the divisiveness he fuels in the country, she agreed, “Absolutely… He makes no sense [in] a lot of things he says. And then, when things aren't going his way, he likes to throw a fit like a two-year-old.”



Palmer has however spoken to former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, “I’ve talked several times to Miss Harris. I've talked to Biden, maybe once, but I’ve spoke to his other people. They definitely have reached out, they've offered condolences. They’ve checked in to see if I'm okay.”

On Sept. 23, the grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment which she shared with Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron claimed the warrant was not a no-knock and the police announced themselves prior to entering the apartment.

Daniel Cameron is opposing a gag order from the grand jurors being lifted after two members sought legal assistance to allow them to go public with their stories.

