Blast From The Past! Cast Of ‘House Party’ Hold Reunion Script Reading For Rock The Vote

The live script reading will take place on Friday, October 23rd at 8:00 pm ET reuniting some of our favorite R&B and hip hop groups of the 80s and 90s including Kid ‘n Play, Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin ; Full Force’s Brian “B-Fine: George, Lucien “Bowlegged Lou” George Jr. and Paul Anthony (who played Zilla, Stab and Pee-Wee); Groove B. Chill, including Gene “Groove” Allen and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (who played Groove and Chill); and actress Al Johnson (who played Sharane) with a number of other special guest stars.

There are just a few weeks left before the 2020 election and every measure is being made to inspire and encourage young voters to either vote early or show up at the polls on November 3. Joining the effort is the cast of House Party , who are reuniting for a one night only virtual event to both celebrate the 30th anniversary of the cult classic and raise money for Rock the Vote , the youth voting advocacy nonprofit. The organization is also celebrating 30 years of empowering young people to make solid voting choices and take action.

“Born in response to the censorship and arrest of rap and hip hop artists thirty years ago, Rock the Vote was created to build the political power of young people. This year, we've seen young people take to the streets making their voices heard and carry that momentum into the 2020 election,” said Carolyn DeWitt, president and executive director of Rock the Vote.

"Similarly, thirty years ago House Party brought the Black teenage experience to the mainstream helping to inspire and give voice to an entire generation. We're thrilled some of the most loved stars from this classic are joining us to bring the party, the energy and joy we so desperately need this year and help us turnout young voters in this critical election."

You can expect to see the cast read from the iconic film followed by a discussion on the importance of voting and creating a plan to vote early, mail in your ballot or show up on November 3.

“30 years ago, House Party delivered an honest portrayal of our lives as young Black people at the dawn of the hip hop movement. Now 30 years later, hip hop has become the mainstream and the movie continues to connect to audiences a generation younger than the original moviegoers,” said House Party director and writer Reggie Hudlin.

“Rock the Vote is giving both generations a chance to come together, have a great time, and take our rightful place in helping shape the future of our nation through the underrated but always mighty power of our vote.“

Viewers must make a minimum donation of $1 to gain entry to this virtual exclusive event to watch the House Party table read. For more information visit www.RocktheVote.org/houseparty.