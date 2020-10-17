George Floyd: Police Officer’s Lawyer Wants Body Cam Video From Previous Arrest Admitted In Court

The attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was charged in the death of George Floyd this past May, is asking the court to allow body camera video from a previous arrest involving Floyd.

According to transcripts obtained by WCCO, Floyd was the passenger in an unlicensed vehicle that was stopped by Minneapolis PD and after Floyd is asked to unbuckle his seat belt three times, he says “don’t shoot me man.”

Floyd is then told several times, according to the transcripts, to put his hands on the dash, but he doesn’t listen. The officer subsequently says, “Put your hands on the dash. It’s the last time I’m going to tell you that. It’s simple. He keeps moving his hands around.”

The transcript says the officer pulled his gun while another officer approaches and tells Floyd, “open your mouth. Spit out what you’ve got.”

Floyd admitted it was a pill in his mouth, according to the transcript. He is then removed from the vehicle as a third officer points a taser at him. Floyd replies, “I thought you were just playing.”

Similar to the arrest that cost him his life, the body camera footage then shows Floyd crying for his “mama.”

Officers allegedly found a bag of pills in Floyd’s pants. The footage shows Floyd being told to have a seat in a police car and he then begins to cry, but compiles and has a seat.

Earl Gray, Lane’s lawyer, wants the body cam footage admitted as evidence in court because he believes Floyd’s behavior was similar to what he displayed the day he was killed.