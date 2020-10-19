Rayshard Brooks: Family Demands Atlanta Allow Them To Create Peace Center

According to WSB-TV 2, Brooks’ family members are hopeful that the new center will help the community begin their healing process following that fatal shooting death of Brooks on June 12. With more than 1,000 signatures collected, family members and activists are demanding that city officials allow them to continue their negotiation with Wendy’s to create a Peace Center.

In Atlanta, a group of activists gathered on Saturday (Oct. 17) to hold a rally for the continuation of the development of the Rayshard Brooks Peace Center. The site of the proposed memorial honoring the slain father is at the site of the Wendy’s restaurant where he was killed by Atlanta police and was subsequently burned down by protestors.

Brooks’ widow, Tomika Miller, told WSB-TV2 that the development of the center would not only mean a lot to her but also to Brooks’ children.

“I hope to see the good that we’re trying to do and that everything goes through and it proceeds for something positive,” Miller said. "They’ll have a positive way of remembering their father other than the Black man who was killed by police at the Wendy’s; we want something positive behind it.”

Garrett Rolfe, the police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks, was fired on Saturday (June 13), police spokesman Carlos Campos said in a statement, according to CNN. He posted bail on June 30 after a judge issued a $500,000 bond. He is facing a total of 11 charges in Brooks death, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

A second officer, Devin Bronsan, involved in the killing was placed on administrative duty.