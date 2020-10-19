Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Fights To Keep Breonna Taylor Evidence Sealed

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron does not want grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case released from their gag order, he also does not want evidence in the case to be public. On Oct. 17, Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ordered that Cameron’s office release the evidence. However, according to ABC News, Cameron and Brett Hankison, the officer who reportedly killed the 26-year-old EMT worker in her own home, are asking for the ruling to be revoked via their lawyers.

ABC News reports a motion read, “The parties submit that filing discovery in the record would allow said materials, many of which may never be admitted as evidence in court, to be published by the media, and permanently taint potential jurors for trial of this matter. Redaction of personal identifiers does not remedy the problem.”



The motion also stated, "The parties in this matter have received threats of violence in regard to this case. Publishing the Discovery could only serve as an impetus for more of the same. The parties agree that the administration of justice can best be served by limiting materials published in the record to the evidence actually admitted in court."

No word on when the judge will make a decision on the matter.

On Sept. 23, the grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the police force. Hankinson was fired in July.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment which she shared with Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron claimed the warrant was not a no-knock and the police announced themselves prior to entering the apartment.

Daniel Cameron is opposing a gag order from the grand jurors being lifted after two members sought legal assistance to allow them to go public with their stories. Taylor’s family is asking Cameron to recuse himself from the case.

